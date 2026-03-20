Iran unleashes ‘super-heavy multi-warhead’ missiles during 66th wave of Op. True Promise 4

The Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) announces execution of the 66th wave of its ongoing retaliatory Operation True Promise 4 featuring deployment of a large-scale reprisal involving multiple missile systems targeting locations across the occupied territories and US military positions in the region.

In a statement on Friday, the Corps’ Public Relations Office said the latest phase was carried out “successfully” striking targets in the heart and south of the occupied territories, including the city of Tel Aviv, as well as bases of the US military in the region.

The statement detailed the use of a combination of solid- and liquid-fuel missile systems, including super-heavy, precision-guided, multi-warhead Qadr missiles as well as Khorramshahr and Kheibar Shekan missiles and medium-range Qiam projectiles.

The 66th stage also involved deployment of Zolfaqar missiles and attack drones, it noted.

‘Siren-to-siren’ nightmare in occupied territories

The statement added that Israeli authorities, in an effort to overcome previous failures and internal crises, as well as the fallout from the Epstein scandals, have entered an “unjust war against Iran” that was doomed from the onset.

The Islamic Republic’s retaliation in the face of the aggression, it added, has resulted in “life from siren to siren and the prolonged confinement of the illegal settlers of the occupied territories in shelters.”

The statement concluded with a warning, “We will not leave you; this reprisal will continue…”

Operation True Promise 4 began momentarily following the launch of Tel Aviv’s and Washington’s most recent bout of unlawful aggression towards the Islamic Republic late last month.

The reprisal has hit sensitive and strategic targets in the heart of the occupied territories, including those lying in the city of Tel Aviv, the holy occupied city of al-Quds, the occupied port of Haifa, Be’er Sheva, which serves as the regime’s technological epicenter, and the Negev Desert.

American outposts across the region, including those based in Qatar, Bahrain, the United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, and Saudi Arabia, have also faced intense retaliation.

Source: Press TV