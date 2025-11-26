IOC chief Coventry in tears as 2026 Winter Games torch relay sets off

New International Olympic Committee chief Kirsty Coventry fought back tears on Wednesday as she urged nations to come together in the 2026 Winter Games, as the torch relay set off from ancient Olympia in Greece.

IOC President Kirsty Coventry veered from her prepared speech to stress her emotional connection to the Games © Aris MESSINIS / AFP

Addressing guests during the torch ceremony at the Olympia archaeological museum, as the first woman to head the Olympic movement, a tearful Coventry stressed the power of sport to unite.

“I wasn’t supposed to get emotional, but this place is very special,” she added to applause.

“In a divided world that we live in today, the Games hold a truly symbolic place. It is our duty, our responsibility, to ensure that the athletes from around the world can come together peacefully,” she said.

Coventry repeatedly veered from her prepared speech to stress her emotional connection to the Games.

Greek actress Mary Mina (R), playing the role of the High Priestess, passed the Olympic flame to Greek rower Petros Gaidatzis © Aris MESSINIS / AFP

The torch was carried initially by Greek rower Petros Gaidatzis and then jointly with Italian cross-country skiing champion Stefania Belmondo as the relay began the countdown to the Milan-Cortina Winter Games, which will open on February 6.

The pair ran from the museum to the grove in Olympia, the birthplace of the ancient Games, where the heart of modern Olympics founder Baron Pierre de Coubertin is kept, and handed over the torch to Italian luge great Armin Zoeggeler.

The flame ceremony was flanked by sculptures from the Temple of Zeus, the patron god of the ancient Olympics.

The ceremony to light the Olympic flame is usually held among the ruins of the 2,600-year-old Temple of Hera, near the stadium where the Olympics were born in 776 BC.

The ceremony to light the Olympic flame is usually held among the ruins of the 2,600-year-old Temple of Hera © Aris MESSINIS / AFP

But a rainy weather forecast — which proved mistaken — raised concerns that the sun’s rays would not be able to sufficiently heat up the parabolic mirror used by actresses dressed as ancient priestesses to light the flame.

That forced organisers to head indoors for Wednesday’s ceremony where they used a flame lit on Monday, during an outdoor rehearsal under the sun.

Following a December 4 handover ceremony at the Panathenaic Stadium in Athens, where the first modern Olympics were revived in 1896, the flame will head to Rome for a 63-day, 12,000-kilometre (7,500-mile) course through Italy’s major cities and the archaeological site of Pompeii.

‘Story of continuity’

“The Milano Cortina torch relay will respect our shared classical heritage, passing through Rome’s imperial monuments, Pompeii, Appian Way and regions of Magna Graecia, creating a story of continuity between ancient Greece, ancient Rome and modern Olympism,” said Giovanni Malago, President of the Organising Committee for Milano-Cortina.

Organisers were forced to head indoors for the Olympic flame ceremony due to a rainy weather forecast © Aris MESSINIS / AFP

The Games themselves will take place at various venues spanning a vast area from Milan to the Dolomite mountains in Italy’s north-east.

Ice sports will be held in Milan while Bormio and Cortina will host alpine skiing.

Across the Dolomites, the biathlon will be in Anterselva and Nordic skiing in Val di Fiemme, with Livigno in the Italian Alps hosting snowboarding and freestyle skiing.

The Paralympic Winter Games will be held from March 6-15.

Even though the outdoor events are at a sufficiently high altitude, organisers of the Milan-Cortina Games are stockpiling artificial snow, just in case.

The 2026 organising committee has said that it plans to make 2.4 million cubic metres of artificial snow, which will require 948,000 cubic metres of water.

The Olympic flame was carried initially by Greek rower Petros Gaidatzis (R) and then jointly with Italian cross-country skiing champion Stefania Belmondo (L) © Aggelos NAKKAS / AFP

Italy is the European country that uses the most artificial snow, with over 90 percent of Italy’s ski slopes using artificial snowmaking systems, according to an April report from Italian environmental group Legambiente.

According to a December 2024 study published in the International Journal of Climatology, the snow cover in the Italian Alps had decreased by half in the past 100 years.

