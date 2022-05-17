IG calls for unified command against Yaoundé, urges all frontline groups to target the enemy

In response to the cold-blooded killing of civilians in Menchum by troops loyal to the Biya Francophone regime in Yaoundé, the Ambazonia Interim Government (IG) has called for a unified command against French Cameroun.

In his comments late on Monday, Dabney Yerima, the Vice President of the Southern Cameroons Interim Government, urged a very speedy formation of the command to lead self defense actions against La Republique du Cameroun.

Yerima’s call came three days after General Nka of the Cameroon government military led soldiers to Wum the chief town in the Menchum County and brutally murdered several innocent civilians.

Vice President Dabney Yerima said the Southern Cameroons struggle after the nasty Sako Ikome past is going through a new stage which demands the adoption of incisive and strategic decisions.

Yerima said the unified command will be tasked with directing the armed resistance against the apartheid Biya French Cameroun regime.

The Southern Cameroons exiled leader said Ambazonians need to get their act together in the face of Yaounde’s unbridled aggression, advocating unity between different Southern Cameroons groups.

By Isong Asu