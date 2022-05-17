Southern Cameroons Crisis: Enjoying French support, Biya gang pressing on with unspeakable crimes

Cameroon Concord News Group senior political man says the Biya Beti Ewondo gang; owing to French government unswerving support continues to carry out its unspeakable crimes with no end in sight against the English speaking people of Cameroon.

Speaking today in Dublin the Right Hon. Soter Tarh Agbaw-Ebai urged the US and the European Union to make a stand to put an end to Yaounde’s atrocities in Southern Cameroons.

Soter Agbaw-Ebai who also moonlights as editor-in-chief of the Concord Group said Southern Cameroonians should not allow the blood-thirsty Biya regime which kills women and children to stage the so-called national day celebration in the Ambazonian homeland.

“Enjoying French government unwavering support for decades, the Francophone military’s unspeakable crimes will continue with no end in sight – unless the USA with its European allies make a stand” Mr. Agbaw-Ebai noted.

‘Supplying weapons to Southern Cameroonians is morally legitimate under the present conditions’ he furthered.

Soter Tarh Agbaw-Ebai quoted the Vatican Secretary of State Cardinal Pietro Parolin who said recently on the Ukrainian situation that “There is a right to armed defense in the case of aggression.”

By Chi Prudence Asong in Dublin