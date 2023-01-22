French Cameroun: Remains of journalist Martinez Zogo found in Yaoundé

The remains found in a field are those of the host of the popular program “Embouteillages” on Amplitude FM journalist Martinez Zogo, police have confirmed.

A gruesome discovery, in the middle of a bare field, a naked corpse showed traces of blood, suggesting that the victim had suffered a long period of physical pain before his death.

Zogo, was first reported missing on Tuesday, January 17, 2023 in Yaoundé and was found dead on Sunday, January 22.

His family, friends and colleagues are convinced that Zogo was murdered by Cameroon government agents following his continued coverage of corruption and mismanagement of public funds by the regime in Yaoundé.

In a statement issued Friday, January 20, about the disappearance of the Cameroonian whistleblower, the Minister of Communication and government spokesman, Rene Sadi said that “Instructions have been given so that all light is shed on the disappearance of Mr. Zogo Martinez”

By Rita Akana in Yaoundé