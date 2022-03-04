French Cameroun military presence in Southern Cameroons “completely unacceptable”

The Vice President of the Ambazonia Interim Government has lambasted the presence of Francophone army soldiers in the Federal Republic of Ambazonia, stressing that the troops have been deployed neither on the basis of a mandate from the British Southern Cameroons House of Chiefs nor at the official request from the Ambazonia Interim Government.

Dabney Yerima in a telephone conversation with Cameroon Concord News London Bureau Chief said the presence of French Cameroun troops in Southern Cameroons for over five decades is completely unacceptable.

Yerima pointed out that the British Southern Cameroons House of Chiefs never authorized Ahmadou Ahidjo or Paul Biya of French Cameroun to deployed Francophone servicemen and women to Ambazonia territory.

The exiled Southern Cameroons leader then questioned the Biya French Cameroun strategy in the Federal Republic of Ambazonia.

“Biya and his French backed French Cameroun gang claims that the sole purpose of their presence in the Federal Republic of Ambazonia is to fight terrorism, the people of Southern Cameroons would like to know how longer such a campaign would continue and what the tangible outcome is,” Dabney Yerima wondered aloud.

By Chi Prudence Asong with files from Isong Asu