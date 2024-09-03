French Cameroun: Boko Haram attack leaves several dead and injured

A convoy of three vehicles carrying soldiers from the Rapid Intervention Battalion (BIR) was ambushed by suspected Boko Haram fighters on Wednesday in Cameroon’s Far North region, local sources said. The soldiers were en route to Zamga to relieve their comrades, according to the sources.

The monitoring network Humanity Purpose, which tracks attacks in the region, reports that around ten soldiers were injured in the attack, with four in critical condition. Three soldiers are also reported missing. Images circulating on social media show three pickup trucks completely burned. A security source contacted by SBBC confirmed the attack but did not provide any casualty figures.

Other sources indicate that another ambush occurred on the Bame-Sandawaridji road, where a BIR soldier and the motorcycle driver he was with were killed.

Cameroon officially went to war against Boko Haram in 2014, aiming to stop incursions by Boko Haram fighters from Nigeria who seek to establish a transnational caliphate extending to Chad. The conflict has resulted in thousands of deaths and massive population displacements. The Cameroonian army, deployed along the border with Nigeria, has managed to curb Boko Haram’s incursions. However, despite being significantly weakened, Boko Haram continues to carry out deadly sporadic attacks on Cameroonian soil.

Source: Sbbc