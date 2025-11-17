Former Bangladeshi PM Hasina sentenced to death

A Bangladesh tribunal has sentenced former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina to death for “crimes against humanity” over her government’s violent crackdown on student-led protests in 2024.

In a televised verdict on Monday, the special tribunal also handed a death sentence to former Interior Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal and a five-year jail term to former Police Inspector General Chowdhury Abdullah Al-Mamun.

The 78-year-old Hasina was on trial for being the “mastermind and principal architect” behind the suppression of mass demonstrations, in which some 1,400 people were killed.

Hasina was tried in absentia, as she has been living in self-imposed exile in New Delhi since fleeing her country in August 2024.

Prosecuting Hasina was a key promise made by the interim government, led by Nobel laureate Muhammad Yunus.

