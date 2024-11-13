Football: Cameroon and Namibia share points in tight AFCON qualifier battle

Namibia held already-qualified Cameroon to a goalless draw in their TotalEnergies CAF Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) 2025 qualifier at Orlando Stadium in Johannesburg on Wednesday.

The match, which saw Namibia’s Brave Warriors playing for pride, ended 0-0 as both teams failed to break the deadlock despite some close attempts.

Namibia, who are out of the running for TotalEnergies CAF AFCON qualification, came out with determination, almost catching Cameroon off guard just seconds into the game.

In the opening minute, Prins Tjiueza’s shot was blocked, and Aprocius Petrus sent a follow-up effort over the bar.

The Brave Warriors continued to push, with striker Peter Shalulile testing Cameroon’s goalkeeper, André Onana, who was forced to make a crucial save in the 42nd minute.

Cameroon, having already secured qualification, fielded a slightly altered lineup and maintained possession throughout the match without taking too many risks.

Vincent Aboubakar, usually the focal point of their attack, had a quiet game but saw his only shot fly high in the 83rd minute.

The second half saw Namibia come closest to scoring when Tjiueza struck the post twice in the 58th minute, giving the Indomitable Lions a scare.

Moments later, substitute Georges-Kévin N’Koudou provided a rare shot on target for Cameroon, which was easily saved.

Despite late pressure from both teams, neither side could break the deadlock.

Cameroon remains at the top of Group J, while Namibia’s spirited display earned them their first point of the qualifying campaign.

The Brave Warriors will look to finish the qualifying campaign with their heads held high, having managed to hold one of Africa’s top teams to a draw.

Source: CAF