Martinez Zogo Trial: Amougou Belinga, Maxime Eko Eko to remain in detention

The November 11 hearing at the Yaoundé Military Tribunal lasted approximately 20 minutes, with the court rejecting all objections raised by the defense.

The tribunal, led by Colonel Missé Njonè, denied the defense team’s request for a reenactment of events related to the case of businessman Amougou Belinga. The court also dismissed requests to dismiss certain preliminary investigation and case file documents.

The judges further rejected a proposal to reclassify charges against some defendants and denied the application of a contested referral order from December 1, 2023, which had previously ordered the release of Jean Pierre Amougou Belinga and Léopold Maxime Eko Eko, former head of the Directorate General of External Research (DGRE).

The court reaffirmed its decision to include the DGRE as a civil party in the case, a status the intelligence agency has sought to avoid since the trial began in March.

The next hearing is scheduled for December 2, when the parties hope to initiate substantive deliberations.

Source: Sbbc