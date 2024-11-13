Biya’s continued stay in power: Cavaye urges peaceful vote in 2025

The third regular session of Parliament opened on November 12 in Yaoundé, with National Assembly President Cavaye Yeguié Djibril addressing the government on the challenges ahead in 2025, which he described as a “sensitive” year. Speaking directly to Prime Minister Joseph Dion Ngute, he emphasized the critical nature of 2025 due to the upcoming presidential election. “I would like to remind you of the sensitive nature of 2025, with the presidential election on the horizon,” Djibril said.

The National Assembly President urged the government to ensure a peaceful and secure election, a call that reflects growing tension as the election approaches. Credit insurance agency Coface has also highlighted the uncertainties surrounding President Paul Biya’s succession, noting the political volatility this poses, given Biya’s advanced age of 91 and his long tenure since 1982.

To address these concerns, Djibril recommended that the government focus the upcoming budget on development priorities. “Cameroon must approach 2025 with calm confidence. I remain convinced that it is time for our country to achieve greater prosperity and to move decisively toward emerging market status,” he stated.

The November session, traditionally focused on budget review and adoption, adds urgency to these priorities. As is customary, President Biya issued a circular on October 23 to guide the preparation of the upcoming budget. Analysts predict this budget will be geared toward Cameroon’s socio-economic momentum, setting the stage for stability and growth in the lead-up to 2025.

Source: Sbbc