Democrats, Republicans united in Epstein cover-up to protect powerful ‘perverts’

A CIA whistleblower says powerful figures in both major US parties are blocking the release of the unredacted Jeffrey Epstein files, as it would jeopardize entrenched interests.

Speaking on the latest episode of British journalist Afshin Rattansi’s Going Underground broadcast that was released on Monday, John Kiriakou said that the long-promised disclosure of the files related to the disgraced human trafficker and financier, who died in 2019, has stalled because it threatens individuals across the political spectrum.

He rejected the idea that the issue was partisan, saying sexual abuse and corruption stretched across both the Republican and Democratic strands of American politics.

According to Kiriakou, President Donald Trump has pledged to release the unredacted files, but has since hesitated, a reversal he linked to the scale of potential fallout.

He said there were “Democratic perverts, just like there are Republican perverts,” many of whom hold significant power, and that these figures had a shared interest in preventing the information from becoming public.

Kiriakou said he was pessimistic that the files would ever be fully released, citing bipartisan efforts to “kill this information” and make it disappear.

While acknowledging pressure from parts of Trump’s so-called “Make America Great Again (MAGA)” political base to honor the pledge, he argued that Trump appeared to believe he could withstand that pressure and outlast the controversy.

Source: Presstv