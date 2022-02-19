Deadly fighting erupts between Biya regime forces and armed Amba fighters in Akwaya

Deadly clashes have erupted between military forces loyal to the Biya French Cameroun regime in Yaoundé and armed Ambazonia fighters at Tinta some few kilometers from Akwaya town in Manyu Division.

Cameroon Concord News sources in Manyu said on Thursday that an unknown number of Cameroon government army soldiers and civilians were injured.

The office of the Divisional Officer for Akwaya Sub Division, said Amba fighters attacked government troops on patrol heading towards the borders with Nigeria.

Witnesses told Cameroon Concord News that they had heard heavy gunfire on Thursday around the outskirts of Akwaya.

Akwaya Sub Division has seen increased fighting and displacement since 2016. Experts link the surge of violence in Akwaya to the huge equatorial forest that provides good hideouts for Ambazonia Restoration Forces.

By Kingsley Betek in Mamfe