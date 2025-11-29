Cameroon’s E-Visa system generates CFA46.9bn from 411,439 visas

Presenting the government’s 2026 economic, financial, social, and cultural program to lawmakers on November 26, the Prime Minister shared the latest performance figures for Cameroon’s online visa-issuance platform. According to the official document, 411,439 paid visas were issued as of September 30, 2025, generating CFA46.873 billion in revenue for the state. An additional 34,508 visas were issued free of charge.

These results confirm the growing adoption of the electronic visa system, designed to modernize entry procedures, streamline migration flows, and strengthen the country’s appeal to business travelers and tourists. The government sees it as a key tool for boosting Cameroon’s competitiveness while securing and optimizing public revenue.

A fully online system operational since April 2023

Operational since April 30, 2023, Cameroon’s digital visa-issuance system allows travelers to submit applications online through the evisacam platform and receive their visas within 72 hours, or within 24 hours for express requests.

This shift to a fully digital process aims to simplify user experience, shorten processing times, and reduce physical handling of documents, while giving the administration better traceability of applications and centralized monitoring of traveler flows.

A new fee structure

The move to digital processing followed the revision of visa fees under the 2023 Finance Law. Previously, fees were set at CFA50,000 for three-month stays, CFA100,000 for six months, and CFA150,000 for twelve months.

The new structure retains only two categories of visas issued by Cameroonian embassies and consulates: short-stay (six months) and long-stay (twelve months), available through standard (72-hour) or express (24-hour) procedures. Standard fees remain unchanged. For express processing, however, applicants must now pay CFA150,000 for a short-stay visa and CFA200,000 for a long-stay visa, representing increases of 50% and 33.3% respectively.

Securing and centralizing consular data

The Minister of External Relations explained that the system developed by Impact Palmarès is the same model tested for several months at Cameroon’s embassy in Côte d’Ivoire for biometric visas. It enhances and completes the DIPLOMAT system developed by the Ministry’s technology and cryptography unit, both in terms of security and data centralization.

Integrating evisacam and strengthening the DIPLOMAT platform are expected to improve the security of issued documents, the reliability of collected data, and the state’s ability to manage its visa policy using consolidated indicators.

Source: Business in Cameroon