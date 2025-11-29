FECAFOOT: Eto’o secures second term

Cameroonian football legend Samuel Eto’o has secured a second term as president of the country’s football federation after winning re-election by an overwhelming margin on Saturday.

The vote, held at the CAF Centre of Excellence in Mbankomo, saw the former Barcelona and Chelsea striker run unopposed.

Of the 87 delegates eligible to cast ballots, 85 endorsed his continuity at the helm, with two ballots declared invalid.

The result hands him a commanding 97.7 per cent approval rate and extends his mandate for another four years.

Eto’o’s renewed tenure comes despite a turbulent first term marked by criticism and internal pressure.

Cameroon’s failure to qualify for the 2026 World Cup fuelled dissatisfaction, while a series of controversies involving the federation kept his leadership under scrutiny.

Even so, Saturday’s outcome underscores the enduring influence and support he maintains within Fecafoot, setting the stage for another chapter in his stewardship of Cameroonian football.

