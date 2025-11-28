US: National Guard member dies after shooting in Washington DC

One of the two members of the National Guard who were shot in Washington DC on Wednesday has died, US President Donald Trump said.

Sarah Beckstrom, 20, died from her injuries while the second National Guard member, 24-year-old Andrew Wolfe, “is fighting for his life”, Trump said on Thursday evening.

Both were shot at close range near Farragut Square in downtown DC just after 14:00 EST (19:00 GMT) on Wednesday. Police have arrested one suspect in the shooting, Rahmanullah Lakanwal, a 29-year-old from Afghanistan.

On Friday, the US attorney for Washington DC announced the initial charges of assault against the suspect will be upgraded to “murder in the first degree”.

“It is a premeditated murder. There was an ambush with a gun toward people who didn’t know what was coming,” Jeanine Pirro told Fox and Friends. “And that is the homicide, and that is the murder that we’re looking at right now.”

The two soldiers who were attacked had been deployed to the American capital as part of the Trump administration’s efforts to crack down on what it sees as rampant crime in several US cities.

Trump confirmed Ms Beckstrom’s death while on a Thanksgiving call with US service members.

“Sarah Beckstrom of West Virginia, one of the guardsmen that we’re talking about, highly respected, young, magnificent person… She’s just passed away. She’s no longer with us,” he said.

Trump later spoke to her parents, a White House official told BBC’s US partner CBS News.

The US president previously said the attack underlined a major national security threat.

The attack has prompted a range of announcements from the Trump administration aimed at curbing migration from Afghanistan and a number of other countries.

Officials said they would suspend processing all immigration requests from Afghans, and re-examine green cards issued to individuals who migrated to the US from 19 countries.

When asked by the BBC which countries were on the list, the agency pointed to a June proclamation by the White House that included Afghanistan, Cuba, Haiti, Iran, Somalia and Venezuela.

On Thursday, Trump went on to vow to “permanently pause migration” to the US from all “third world countries”, without providing details of his plan or naming which countries might be affected.

