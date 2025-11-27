Stolen Victory: Issa Tchiroma gov’t calls new 3-Day ghost town operation

Recently named “spokesperson for the president-elect of the Republic of Cameroon,” lawyer and human rights activist Alice Nkom has announced three days of civil disobedience starting Sunday, November 30, 2025. Speaking on behalf of Issa Tchiroma Bakary, now in exile in Gambia, she called for “three days to show that the country has not turned the page… that no one has forgotten… and that we want one thing only: respect for the truth that came out of the October 12 vote.”

After the October 12 presidential election, the former minister of Paul Biya declared himself the winner. Since then, Issa Tchiroma Bakary has continued to claim victory, even though the Constitutional Council, the only body authorized to certify the results, declared outgoing president Paul Biya the winner with 53% of the vote, against 37% for Issa Tchiroma Bakary.

The dispute quickly shifted to the streets, with demonstrations that often turned into riots in several cities. An unofficial toll reports about forty protesters shot dead and several hundred arrests nationwide, highlighting rising tensions since the results were announced.

This is the second call for a nationwide shutdown. At the end of October, Issa Tchiroma Bakary had already urged three days of civil disobedience starting November 3. That first call, followed in several cities, led to violent clashes between protesters and security forces, deepening the standoff between opposition supporters and authorities.

The new call is viewed as a test of the opposition’s ability to mobilize after signs of fatigue in recent weeks. Contributing factors include the leader’s flight abroad and the crackdown on his supporters, many of whom have been arrested. How the public responds to these three new days of “villes mortes” will help gauge the staying power of the post-election movement.

