Pray for him: Fr John Tatah was one of several priests abducted but remains the only one being held captive

Fr John Tatah – who has served in parishes in Lanarkshire – was abducted along with another priest, as they walked home from mass earlier this month.

Fr John Tatah was abducted in the Bamenda area of CameroonCredit: Alamy

Four other priests and a lay person were also captured when they tried to negotiate with the gunmen, believed to be armed separatists and who are demanding money.

All but Father Tatah were released a week ago.

Speaking from Cameroon, Archbishop Andrew Nkea said: “The captors have demanded a ransom but we have made our position clear that the church never gives ransoms.

“The frequent kidnapping of our priests and mission personnel has pushed us to the wall and we say this should stop with immediate effect.

Many lay people have suffered from kidnappings, torture and violence within the Archdiocese of Bamenda.

“These people need to live in tranquility and peace.”

The archbishop says church institutions must close until further notice because security cannot be guaranteed.

He added: “If by Friday, November 28, Fr John is still in captivity, the archbishop, priests, nuns and members of the lay faithful will march to the place where he is being held and either bring him home or remain there until he is released.”

Now Bishop Joseph Toal of Motherwell Diocese is leading prayers for him.

Bishop Toal’s office said: “Fr John is well known in Motherwell Diocese, having supplied in several parishes.

“The bishop asks for prayers for his safe release.

“We pray for all people suffering because of war and violence, and especially those who do so because of their Christian faith.”

Fr John Tatah, left, with Bishop Joseph Toal during his time at St Gerard’s Church,

Culled from the Scottish Sun