Young Cameroonians: Build social capital to succeed

It is normal these days to hear young Cameroonians saying that their seniors do not want to help them. Many of these young men are frustrated. Many are unemployed and helpless.

They have gone to school and really want to work but the harsh economic circumstances in our beloved country make it hard for them to find jobs. Even when they find jobs, the salaries are sometimes derisory.

This unfortunate situation is compounded by the fact that these days, many entrepreneurs only hire their family members, forgetting that those family members may not be as productive as non-family members.

Tribalism and nepotism have also made things worse and this is driving some of our bright young men, especially those from poor homes, to seek greener pastures somewhere else, even if that implies heading to Europe through the desert and on the high seas.

Some even try their luck by heading to North America through the Darian Gap which has turned out to be a massive burial ground for many of these young men.

For every ten young Cameroonians who have succeeded to reach Europe or North America through such challenging means, more than twenty-five have lost their lives in the desert, on the high seas and/or in the Darian Gap. Desperation is driving many young Cameroonians into the waiting hands of death.

However, as pathetic as this situation might be, it must be pointed out that if many young Cameroonians are financially and economically desperate, it is also their fault.

Many of them do not listen. They think they know it all and this has caused many people who can share their golden nuggets of knowledge and their pearls of wisdom with them to avoid them.

It is hard to advise a young Cameroonian to use whatever money they may have to launch a small business while waiting for a good opportunity. The rush to prove that they are living abroad has robbed them of their commonsense. Proving a point is more important to them.

This poor judgment and refusal to listen and learn has been made worse by their trademark dishonesty which makes it hard for even family members to help them.

A typical young Cameroonian believes that he is smarter than every other Cameroonian. Today, young Cameroonians cannot be relied upon. They don’t know that their word must be their bond. Even those who live abroad cannot always be trusted.

To young Cameroonians, building social capital is a long and tedious process that must be avoided. They want to be wealthy without putting in the time and effort to gain wealth. They want to embrace the promise without going through the testing process. They want immediate results and they are now addicted to immediate gratification. They can hurt anyone just to have their way.

Give them money for them to implement a project for you and you will see their true color. Hire them in your small business and they will work hard to destroy it. Their minds know no morals and discipline.

They only understand theft and embezzlement. This unfortunate behavior makes it hard for many people who are rich in the milk of human kindness to share that milk with them.

Many young Cameroonians lack consciences. They can kill just to achieve their parochial goal. Many would think the young women could be different. Women are always considered as angels by many men, but the past few decades have proven that many young Cameroonian women must not be taken seriously.

They lack morals. They have not been raised on discipline and dignity. Many go through excruciating psychological pain in life because of the path they have chosen in life. They take pleasure in deceiving men without knowing that Karma will eventually step in at a certain point. You will always hear many of them blaming men, forgetting that they have a past. The cosmic always deliver to us what we have delivered to others.

Honesty is a foreign concept to many young Cameroonians. Dignity seems to have died in Cameroon. Our beloved country is a place where finding a reliable young Cameroonian is as challenging as finding a small needle in a massive haystack. Young Cameroonians do not know that being reliable attracts great ideas and sustainable wealth.

They waste their god-given social capital when they are young only to end up in churches praying for serious husbands and wives. Young Cameroonian men and women do not trust each other and that is why many of their relationships are always short-lived.

Young Cameroonians must understand that the best capital to own is social capital. Education is good but when it is not underpinned by good social capital, even careers suffer. Build your social capital to make things easy for you. Let your word be your bond.

I learned this very early in life and I have reaped the benefits. I am an investor and many people hand their money to me knowing that it is in safe hands. You can be wealthy using other people’s money through honest investments. Attracting investment capital depends on your moral record. Succeeding in business depends on your honesty. Social capital is a financial magnet that many young Cameroonians do not know. Growing in your career also depends on people trusting you.

Managers only promote people they trust and not dishonest people who think they are the brightest. A word to the wise is sufficient.

By Dr Joachim Arrey