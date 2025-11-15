Cameroon unrest after Biya’s reelection for an 8th term

Cameroon has been gripped by unrest following the announcement of President Paul Biya’s reelection for an eighth term. Security forces and protesters clashed across major cities, triggering a wave of arrests and drawing global concern over the country’s political stability and human rights record.

Government confirms deaths and mass arrests

Authorities reported that 16 people were killed and more than 800 arrested during violent confrontations. Thirteen fatalities occurred in Douala, the economic hub, while three deaths were recorded in the North Region. This marks the government’s first official acknowledgment of casualties since disturbances began.

Opposition and Rights Groups contest official figures

Opposition leaders and international rights organisations dispute the official death toll. Human Rights Watch estimates that at least 55 people may have died, accusing security forces of excessive violence. The group urged authorities to investigate and hold officials accountable, warning that the crackdown reflects a growing pattern of political repression.

Protests erupt after controversial election outcome

Demonstrations broke out shortly after the 12 October election results were announced. Several opposition strongholds, including Douala, Maroua and Garoua, saw large gatherings challenging the legitimacy of the vote. Rival candidate Issa Tchiroma Bakary claimed victory and urged citizens to reject the official result, intensifying tensions on the ground.

Concerns over governance and political future

President Biya, aged 92, remains the world’s oldest sitting head of state, prompting ongoing debate over his capacity to govern. Critics argue that his prolonged rule has weakened institutions and fuelled political grievances. International observers are monitoring developments closely, as opposition pressure and demands for accountability continue to shape Cameroon’s evolving political landscape.

