Petit Pays is “Forever”

Petit Pays – Rabba Rabbi, long-awaited Album titled “Forever” is out for production and will be marketed on all digital platforms from November 20th, 2025.

This is a product from his high-definition studio in Bomono-Douala, Cameroon. The album, comprising 13 songs, is a diverse mix of genres, including Makossa, Afrobeat, Zouk, and Rumba.

The album is a nostalgic reflection on his career debut, a blend of tradition and modernity, featuring complex, sophisticated instruments and rich orchestrations that showcase the singer’s artistic merits. He promised his fans the best, and he delivered.

