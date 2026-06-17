Cameroon, Nigeria sign border security pact

Nigeria and Cameroon have signed a Memorandum of Understanding on bilateral defense cooperation, with a focus on securing their shared southern border and strengthening maritime security in the Gulf of Guinea.

The agreement was signed in Yaoundé on Wednesday by Nigeria’s Minister of Defense, General Christopher Musa (retd.), and Cameroon’s Minister Delegate at the Presidency in charge of Defense, Mr Joseph Assomo, following two days of deliberations by defense and security experts from both countries.

According to a statement on Wednesday by Musa’s media aide, Leah Katung-Babatunde, the MoU establishes a framework for cooperation across terrestrial and maritime domains and covers intelligence sharing, operational coordination, logistics support, joint military training, personnel exchange programmes, and collective response mechanisms to emerging security threats.

“In a major step toward regional stability, the Honourable Minister of Defence of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, General Christopher Musa (retd.) OFR, today signed an MoU with the Minister Delegate at the Presidency in charge of Defence of the Republic of Cameroon, Mr Joseph Assomo, to deepen bilateral defence cooperation and secure their shared southern border.

“The signing ceremony in Yaoundé concluded two days of intensive deliberations by defense and security experts from both nations. The agreement establishes a modernised framework to counter emerging threats across both terrestrial and maritime domains.

“The Memorandum of Understanding establishes a renewed framework for cooperation in securing the terrestrial and maritime domains along the Nigeria–Cameroon southern border and reinforces the long-standing defence relationship between both nations.

“Key areas highlighted during the engagements included enhanced operational coordination, intelligence sharing, logistics support, joint military training, personnel exchange programmes, and strengthened mechanisms for collective response to emerging security challenges,” the statement partly read.

Speaking at the signing ceremony, Musa said the agreement “would henceforth provide a structured framework for military cooperation and operations between both countries and further institutionalise collaboration in addressing common security concerns.”

Both sides also discussed the operationalisation of the Combined Maritime Joint Task Force, described as a strategic platform for enhancing maritime security and safeguarding economic interests within the Gulf of Guinea, where Nigeria and Cameroon are key stakeholders.

On defense industry cooperation, General Musa noted that “one of the enduring challenges confronting African defence capability development has been limited indigenous production of military hardware,” and stressed the need for stronger regional industrial partnerships. He highlighted opportunities under Nigeria’s Defence Industries Corporation framework and reaffirmed Nigeria’s openness to collaboration in defence manufacturing, technology transfer, research and innovation.

Assomo, in response, expressed interest in advancing cooperation in defense technology and confirmed that a formal proposal framework is being finalised to concretise bilateral arrangements in that area.

The signing marks what both governments described as a pivotal milestone in Nigeria–Cameroon relations, reinforcing their shared commitment to regional peace and sovereignty.

The signing comes days after armed Cameroonian soldiers allegedly invaded the Danare community in Boki Local Government Area of Cross River State, causing widespread panic.

Culled from Punch Nigeria