Cameroon to expire in December

After careful observation of the 2026 GCE leaks, recurring examination scandals, corruption allegations, administrative confusion and the national talent for turning every crisis into a committee meeting, the Republic of Cameroon is now approaching its expiration date. Please check the label beneath the national coat of arms for details.

The latest GCE scandal saw examination papers circulating online before candidates entered exam halls, forcing authorities to postpone several exams. Officials described it as a serious breach of integrity and internal failure. At this point, the exam papers seem to know the questions before the students do.

One candidate reportedly opened his exam booklet and shouted, “Wait, this is the old leak! Where is the updated version?”

Another student complained that he studied honestly and therefore entered the examination hall at a competitive disadvantage.

Meanwhile, corruption in Cameroon has become so experienced that it no longer walks—it teleports. When a scandal emerges, everyone is shocked, investigations are launched, statements are issued and somehow the scandal graduates with distinction while accountability fails the resit.

The nation has become a place where roads are under construction longer than some university degrees! Public projects age before completion! Committees are created to investigate why previous committees failed.

Every GCE leak is blamed on “a few bad individuals,” despite the fact that the few bad individuals apparently number in the thousands.

The GCE was once a test of knowledge. Today it risks becoming a test of internet speed. Students revise textbooks while others revise WhatsApp groups. Teachers prepare lessons while fraudsters prepare answer keys. Parents pray for success while officials pray that the next leak waits until after the press conference.

If things continue at this rate, Cameroon may not expire from natural causes. It may simply receive a notification:

“System Error 404: Governance Not Found.”

Yet the tragedy behind the joke is real. Examination leaks undermine trust, punish honest students and weaken confidence in educational institutions. Recent reports note that repeated leaks and fraud concerns have raised serious questions about the credibility and security of national examinations.

If corruption remains permanent, accountability remains temporary and every scandal becomes tomorrow’s forgotten headline, then the nation risks something worse than expiration: getting used to dysfunction. And this is a far more dangerous disease than any exam leak.

By Soter Tarh Agbaw-Ebai