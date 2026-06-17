Manyu Division: dancing chiefs compromised because of alcohol and sex

A few days ago, a video shot in Mamfe, Manyu Division in the South West Region of Cameroon in which a so-called Mamfe businessman, Richard Tabe Bisong, was bowing to the South West Governor, Okalia Bilai, like Angels do to God, went viral not because online communities thought it was pleasant to see but because a man who prides himself on his business intelligence was being reduced to a desperate conman in search of validation and protection from administrative officers.

Mr. Tabe Bisong who is being touted in Manyu Division as a successful cocoa exporter has been spraying money all over the place as if he never worked for that money.

While some people are hailing him for his financial success, calling him “financial waterfall” many others are very suspicious of his money.

Many people hold that Mr. Tabe Bisong, who is desperate for recognition, is supposed to be exporting cocoa beans to neighboring Nigeria, but over the last two years, the business of cocoa has run into a massive storm with cocoa prices hitting new lows.

A kilo of cocoa once sold for CFAF 6,000 but the last two years have been a disaster to many cocoa farmers who have seen their profit margins take a nosedive due to declining global demand for cocoa.

Manyu Division has been hit hard by the declining global demand for cocoa but one man continues to give the impression that cocoa is now the new “gold”.

But not many people are buying into his gimmick. Many hold that there is more to his business than meets the eye.

Manyu Division is in the grip of a massive devastating drug addiction crisis and anybody whose wealth cannot be accounted for, is considered a suspect.

It is alleged that Mr. Tabe Bisong is currently the highest ‘administrative authority’ in Manyu as he has already brought the government’s Senior Divisional Officer under his control. He is now seen in grandstands in the Division whenever there is an important event.

According to our sources in Mamfe, Mr. Tabe Bisong’s relationship with the Senior Divisional Officer for Manyu is a real cause for concern.

It is being rumored that Mr. Tabe Bisong took the Manyu Senior Divisional Officer (SDO) to China where the SDO went on a wild spending spree at Mr. Tabe Bisong’s expense.

Mr. Tabe Bisong’s behavior at the funeral of the SDO’s father’s funeral in the West Region where he lined up CFAF 10,000 bills for the SDO to walk on has not escaped the attention of the country’s secret service which is on the businessman’s trail.

It is also being rumored that Tabe Bisong may be exporting cocoa beans to Nigeria but may also be engaging in other unorthodox operations.

“Cocoa alone cannot deliver the type of money Tabe Bisong says he is making. He has been boasting that last year alone, he made CFAF 6 billion from his trade with Nigeria, but so far, there is no bank in the South West in general and Mamfe in particular that is holding Mr. Tabe Bisong’s money,” a resident of Mamfe said.

“We hear that the secret service is investigating his financial claims and that his relationship with senior administrative officers, including the South West Governor, is really under scrutiny,” the resident whose son has been overwhelmed by tramadol said angrily.

“The country’s administrative officials should not be seen with a man whose money carries multiple question marks. The people of Mamfe are concerned and they want answers to some of the issues confronting them, including the drug crisis that has killed some young men and destroyed many,” the father of three said, pointing to the demonstrations in Egbekaw-Mamfe against drug suppliers.

The bitter Manyu resident condemned what he saw in the video which is now known as the “Tabe Bisong comedy of desperation”, questioning why a man who claims to be making his money legitimately will be sucking up to administrative officers who are supposed to rise above behavior that is questionable.

The Manyu resident who spoke on condition of anonymity to our Manyu correspondent also took aim at the Chief of Okoyong who presided over the comedy of desperation staged by Mr. Tabe Bisong.

He questioned the role of some young Manyu traditional rulers, describing the Okoyong chief as corrupt and irresponsible leader due to his reckless behavior.

He added that with the exception of the Manyu paramount chief, Dr. Godson Oben, and some old self-respecting chiefs, most young Manyu chiefs constitute a syndicate of criminals whose real job is to have sex, abuse alcohol and dance in almost every occasion in Cameroon.

He called on the people of Manyu to know who to choose as their chiefs, stressing that most Manyu chiefs have transformed the Division into a location where every event is part of the moving feast of sex carefully crafted by these young traditional rulers.

He regretted that the behavior of these chiefs makes Cameroonians to hold that Manyu Division is a new mental asylum. The misbehavior of a few people who are supposed to be role models is hurting the Division.

These chiefs have had more than their fair share of free sex. The paramount chief needs to call them to order, the Mamfe resident said angrily, adding that these ‘dancing chiefs and alcoholics’ are devaluing the people of Manyu and their culture.

“A chief is supposed to be an embodiment of respect. He is supposed to be out of the public eye. He is supposed to be reflecting on how to make his village a better place. How can someone who spends time drinking, dancing and sleeping in women’s thighs ever have enough time to come up with ideas which can transform the destiny of his people?,” he quipped.

Manyu is in trouble, he said, adding that if a chief is compromised because of alcohol and sex, how can he really work for his people?, he asked.

Many people are really angry with the behavior of some of the Manyu chiefs but they do not have the courage to call out these people who are spreading moral decadence and pain in our Division, he said.

We need somebody to help us. A Manyu Chiefs’ conference needs to be held to discuss some of these issues. Our chiefs have to embrace hard work. They must walk away from alcohol and casual sex. Their people are losing confidence in them. They must display behavior which reflects their statuses, he concluded.

By Soter Tarh Agbaw-Ebai