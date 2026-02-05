Cameroon has reached the first 100 days of Biya’s latest term amid ongoing repression

Cameroon has reached the first 100 days of President Paul Biya’s latest term in office, but the period has been marked more by political tension than reform.

Geopolitical Analyst, Aaron Nga’mbi described the early months of Biya’s tenure as largely “uneventful” with little progress on domestic reforms or regional policy initiatives.

Aaron Nga’mbi painted a stark picture of the political climate, highlighting the ongoing repression of opposition figures. Several opposition leaders have fled the country, citing threats to their safety, while supporters of political challengers have reportedly faced arrests, imprisonment, and, in some cases, violence.

“The President, who is nearly 93, seems to be influenced more by those around him than fully steering the country’s future,” Nga’mbi said.

While Western nations, including the United States, have expressed concern over Cameroon’s political trajectory, Nga’mbi criticized the absence of tangible action. Opposition voices have called for targeted sanctions against Biya and senior government officials, arguing that diplomatic statements alone are insufficient to address the country’s deteriorating political environment.

