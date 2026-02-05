CPDM Crime Syndicate: Gov’t deploys youth to clean Yaoundé

Cameroon has launched the “Yaoundé ville propre” campaign to tackle mounting waste in the capital, where rapid population growth and urbanization outpace collection capacity. The city produces nearly 3,000 tonnes of waste per day, but authorities collect and process barely half, leaving piles of trash visible at intersections, sidewalks, and major roads.

Under presidential directive, the government has mobilized thousands of young people to assist the two main waste operators, Hysacam and Thychlof. In Yaoundé II, roughly 500 youths were engaged with a special presidential allocation of 265 million FCFA. In Yaoundé III, authorities deployed 350 youths to clear streets, intersections, and the most unsanitary areas.

Territorial Administration Minister Paul Atanga Nji announced on January 26, 2026, that the president allocated special funds to each district to maintain cleanliness. Authorities plan to remove roadside trash bins during February 2026, designate designated drop-off sites, and schedule waste collection between midnight and 6 a.m. to minimize daytime exposure and odors.

Structural constraints persist

Officials acknowledge that youth mobilization alone cannot solve Yaoundé’s sanitation challenges. The city faces widespread incivility, with illegal dumping throughout the day, and continuous population growth that increases waste generation beyond current infrastructure capacity. Past campaigns, such as “Coup de poing, Yaoundé sans poubelles” in July 2024, have proven largely temporary.

Since 2024, the government has considered a long-term strategy under the Program to Support the Acceleration and Deepening of Decentralization and Local Development (Paadd), supported by the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP). The program aims to strengthen local authorities’ capacity to manage rising waste volumes.

Authorities plan a second waste treatment site at Ongot in Ngoumou district to relieve the saturated Nkolfoulou landfill. Goals include reducing collection distances to cut costs — waste management in Yaoundé requires at least 15 billion FCFA annually, often exceeding available budgets — lowering CO₂ emissions, and improving overall efficiency.

While youth engagement provides visible support for cleaning efforts, sustainable sanitation in Yaoundé will depend on a broader strategy combining citizen discipline, controlled urbanization, durable investments in waste infrastructure, and accountability across all stakeholders. Effective waste management also safeguards groundwater and Cameroon’s water resources.

