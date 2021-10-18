Biya’s job is to lead the two Cameroons into a bloody civil war

The Chairman of the Cameroon Concord News Group has condemned the statement made public by the Biya Francophone regime on the murder of a primary school pupil in Buea, saying the 86-year-old Biya and his ruling CPDM crime syndicate outfit aims to stoke tensions in Southern Cameroons and plunge the two Cameroons into a civil war.

Soter Tarh Agbaw-Ebai made the comments last week to a cream of Southern Cameroons elites at The Hilton at St George’s Park, Burton Upon Trent in the United Kingdom.

The Concord Group chairman denounced the Yaounde Beti Ewondo regime, stressing that a French Cameroun gendarme committed the crime while Biya bears responsibility for the act.

“Dion Ngute, Paul Atanga Nji and his fake Amba Biys, and all those, who are involved in supporting Biya and the CPDM, are responsible for the blood that has been spilled,” Agbaw-Ebai added.

Soter Agbaw-Ebai furthered, “Biya’s job today is to create a state of internal tension that leads to civil war between French and British Southern Cameroons.”

The Concord chief political man added that the responsibility of the current Southern Cameroons Interim Government headed by Vice President Dabney Yerima is to protect Southern Cameroons citizens.

By Chi Prudence Asong