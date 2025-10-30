Biya’s continued stay in power: attacks on fuel stations threatens over 10,000 jobs

Cameroon’s Group of Petroleum Professionals (GPP) has raised alarm over the wave of violence that followed the October 12, 2025, presidential election. The Constitutional Council confirmed President Paul Biya’s victory on October 27, sparking protests that have increasingly turned into looting and destruction of fuel stations.

“Since October 27, under the pretext of peaceful marches, groups of demonstrators have been systematically attacking, vandalizing, and looting service stations,” the GPP said in a statement issued on October 28.

The association warned of the “proven explosive risks” at fuel stations and the “serious health hazards” to those attacking them. It emphasized that petroleum companies “create wealth for Cameroon, benefiting its people” through job creation, taxes, and support for local SMEs.

According to the GPP, member companies collectively employ more than 10,000 Cameroonians directly and indirectly and generate activity for thousands of SMEs nationwide. They contribute an average of CFA250 billion annually to state revenues through taxes and fees. “A vandalized and looted service station means about 20 direct jobs lost and two SMEs shutting down, leaving young Cameroonians unemployed,” the group warned.

Since the announcement of election results, several cities have seen violent protests despite opposition calls for “peaceful marches.” Videos circulating online show scenes of destruction at stations operated by Tradex, a subsidiary of the National Hydrocarbons Corporation (SNH), as well as outlets of Neptune Oil and Bocom, owned respectively by businessmen Antoine Ndzengué and Dieudonné Bogne.

Fuel stations are not the only targets. In Douala, a Société Générale branch was destroyed and looted, while cold storage facilities belonging to Congelés du Cameroun (Congelcam), owned by businessman Sylvestre Ngouchingué, were also attacked. Congelcam controls about 80% of Cameroon’s fish market.

No official estimate of the total damage has yet been released.

Source: Business in Cameroon