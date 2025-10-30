Biya’s continued stay in power: Alarming deaths during post-election protests

We are alarmed by reports that several people have been killed during protests over the outcome of the 12 October presidential election.

We call on the security forces to refrain from use of lethal force, and on the protesters to demonstrate peacefully. The authorities must fully abide by their obligations under international human rights law, and political leaders and their supporters must refrain from violence and hate speech.

We urge the authorities to ensure prompt, impartial and effective investigations into all cases of election-related violence, including the use of unnecessary or disproportionate force, and to bring those responsible to justice. Fair trial rights and due process for anyone arrested should also be guaranteed.

Source: UN Human Rights Council