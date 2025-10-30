When the Constitutional Council declared the 92 year-old Biya as winner of the October 12 presidential election, it made his grotesque presidency stranger than political fiction. Biya cannot walk, talk, shake hands or even receive visiting dignitaries. He has not been seen in public ever since he was declared victorious in the election.

Yet his acolytes are planning an inaugural for the phantom president-elect next week. Biya no longer have the same physical strength as in 1982 and the will to serve the country has left him. While campaigns were going on, Biya flew to Paris for medical care.

More mass protests have been organized throughout the country and several people have been killed by the military. It is shameful, disgusting and disgraceful watching young Cameroonians being killed because of a 92-year old man who ran a political campaign organizing rallies around large and framed portraits.

Fuel stations and government buildings have become targets for protesters. The military-backed regime is already showing signs of panic as it recently announced that the Holy Father Pope Leo is expected in Cameroon. The announcement has made matters worse.

Issa Tchiroma Bakary, the winner of the October 12 presidential election has ordered the entire political system to leave and to be replaced by a new democratic order.

The National Front for the Salvation of Cameroon (FSNC) reaffirmed on October 28 its rejection of the October 12, 2025 presidential election results and its leadership is drawing up a plan for political transition that would begin with a constituent assembly which would draft a new constitution to be approved by referendum, followed by legislative and council elections.

French President Emmanuel Macron who approved the ohne ende tenure for Biya during a visit to Cameroon now fears that in the event of violent conflict, millions would flee to Gabon and other neighboring countries including France because thousands of Francophone Cameroonians hold French nationality.

Paul Biya was chosen by the French in 1982 to end President Ahmadou Ahidjo’s reign and the Biya regime has stayed in power by sharing Cameroon’s oil and gas wealth with the French.

Coup d’états have bypassed Cameroon mainly because the population always claimed to dread instability and bloodshed.

The ruling CPDM crime syndicate is now run by the Minister-Secretary General at the presidency of the republic Ferdinand Ngoh Ngoh.

The Yaoundé regime long prepared the figures that were announced by the Constitutional Council and every Cameroonian is now aware that it’s all theatre and all fiction.

The fact that the 92-year-old man who they say won the election remains in hiding is an indication that their pre-ordained scenario is now threatened by mass protests.

After 42 years of Paul Biya, and the humiliation of being governed by a first lady extremely lacking in political finesse, the security forces in Cameroon may also be ready for change.

By Soter Tarh Agbaw-Ebai