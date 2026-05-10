13,000 Southern Cameroons refugees overstretching Benue resources

Nigeria’s Benue State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA) has raised the alarm that the growing burden of catering for more than 13,000 Cameroonian refugees in Ikyogen community of Kwande Local Government Area, has continued to overstretch the state’s resources.

Permanent Secretary, Benue State Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs and Disaster Management and Executive Secretary of the Benue State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA), James Iorpuu, therefore called on the Federal Government to urgently step in with intervention and stronger collaboration.

Iorpuu, who made the appeal yesterday while briefing journalists during the monthly distribution of food items to Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) in the state, disclosed that the refugees are presently residing in Ikyogen with about 3,000 host community members in Kwande, Benue LGA which shares border with Cameroon.

The SEMA boss lamented that the state could no longer sustain the humanitarian pressure.

Source: Daily Trust