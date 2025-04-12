Biya regime raises CFA50bn ahead of CFA80bn debt repayment

Cameroon’s Treasury turned to the regional debt market again this week, raising CFA50 billion through two new issuances on April 7. The country sold three-year Treasury bonds and one-year Treasury bills on the market operated by the Bank of Central African States (BEAC), with the goal of collecting CFA25 billion from each instrument.

The move comes as the government faces a tight cash flow situation, with a major repayment deadline just around the corner. According to the BEAC’s weekly issuance schedule, the funds were intended to help settle a larger CFA80.3 billion debt bill, including CFA76 billion in principal and CFA4.3 billion in interest. The payment was due on April 10, just one day after the fundraising.

This kind of financial juggling has become a routine strategy for Cameroon’s Treasury. To avoid adding stress to already strained finances, the government often issues fresh debt shortly before major repayments are due. It’s a way of rolling over obligations while maintaining investor confidence.

But this time, raising CFA50 billion wasn’t enough to cover the full amount due. That means Cameroon still needs to come up with over CFA30 billion from other sources to meet its commitment.

Despite the challenge, Cameroon has built a reputation for reliability on the regional debt market since it started participating in 2011. The government has consistently met its payment deadlines, and this track record has helped it keep investor trust—even in difficult times.

