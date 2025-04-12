40 Cameroonian nationals arrested in Ghana for internet fraud, human trafficking

The Ashanti Regional Police Command, on Monday, April 7, 2025, arrested suspect Bella Merie, a 29-year-old Cameroonian national, along with 43 other Cameroonians for alleged internet fraud and human trafficking.

They were arrested at a residence located at Kenyasi Abrem in the Ashanti Region.

A statement signed by Godwin Ahianyo, Deputy Superintendent of Police/Head of Public Affairs Unit of the Ashanti Region, said, preliminary investigations indicate that the suspect collected a total sum of four million, five hundred thousand CFA Francs (4,500,000 CFA) from the victims.

The victims, according to the police, comprise thirty-two (32) males and eleven (11) females under the false pretense of securing employment opportunities in Ghana.

“Further investigation has revealed that the suspect orchestrated this fraudulent scheme through a known internet scam method popularly referred to as Q-NET.

“All individuals involved both suspect and victims, aged between twenty-two (22) and thirty eight (38) have been handed over to the Ghana Immigration Service at the Regional Headquarters for the necessary immigration processes and repatriation to their home country.”

The Ghana Police Service reiterated its commitment to fighting fraud and protecting the safety and welfare of both citizens and foreign nationals within the country.

Source: Citi Newsroom