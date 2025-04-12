Yaoundé: Minister Sadi unveils digital push to revamp CPDM communications

Communication Minister René Emmanuel Sadi outlined a series of initiatives to the National Assembly aimed at revitalizing government communications, including the launch of a Virtual Information Agency and the resumption of government press conferences.

The Virtual Information Agency, Sadi explained, “will significantly increase the supply of information on national affairs.” He detailed the agency’s operational structure, stating, “It involves mobilizing a network of 58 departmental correspondents and 10 regional coordinators to collect, process, and transmit a daily stream of field information to a central system. This information will be published online in the form of dispatches accessible to everyone through digital devices, including mobile phones.” The digital platform will be supplemented by a regularly published government news magazine in print format.

Regarding government press conferences, Sadi said technical work is underway to reinstate them. “The renovation of the auditorium in my ministry, which serves as the venue for these exchanges with the media, is currently being finalized,” he noted. He emphasized the necessity of a modernized and comfortable space to conduct the conferences under optimal professional conditions.

Sadi also stressed the shift from a traditional media-driven model to a strategic government communication approach. “A new government communication body is about to be established,” he announced.

In addition to these projects, the minister detailed measures to address coverage gaps and silence within CRTV, the state-owned broadcaster, where he serves as board chairman. He also announced the “strengthening of security and certification for government websites and the social media accounts of various public administrations.”

The government’s digital presence will be reinforced through the upgrading and interconnection of public administration digital communication platforms. Dedicated units will be integrated into ministry communication departments to manage digital communications. Sadi further highlighted the need for mechanisms to ensure the Ministry of Communication receives regular updates from ministerial departments on key sector developments, as well as media and public opinion perceptions.

Source: Business in Cameroon