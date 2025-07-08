Biya regime holds forum on AI opportunities, challenges

A two-day forum opened in Cameroon on Monday to discuss the opportunities and challenges of artificial intelligence (AI) for the Central African country.

According to the Ministry of Posts and Telecommunications, which organized the event, the forum aims to define a national strategy for AI by establishing a solid ethical and regulatory framework that respects the country’s cultural and social values.

“Faced with the challenges of the 21st century, artificial intelligence represents a strategic lever to accelerate Cameroon’s emergence. This event embodies our desire to position AI as a lever for governance, growth, and digital sovereignty, in a spirit of inclusive transformation serving national emergence,” said Minette Libom Li Likeng, minister of posts and telecommunications, while opening the forum in the national capital of Yaounde.

The forum is being held under the theme: “Promoting an Inclusive and Sustainable Digital Economy through the Mobilization of Artificial Intelligence for an Emerging Cameroon.”

Technology experts in the country have urged for greater innovation, improved digital connectivity, and equitable access to AI.

