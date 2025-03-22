Biya regime falls short of domestic debt repayment target for 2024

Cameroon’s public treasury made significant strides in repaying its domestic debt in 2024, but it still missed its repayment goal. According to the country’s national sinking fund (CAA), the government repaid a total of CFA 435.5 billion of its domestic debt last year, which is only 52.7% of the CFA 826.3 billion target outlined in the revised 2024 budget.

The CAA’s report does not provide specific reasons for falling short of the debt repayment target. However, this shortfall could be attributed to the accumulation of outstanding payments, such as unpaid invoices totaling CFA 341 billion by the end of 2024. Additionally, the state has faced delays in paying VAT credits to businesses, among other financial obligations. These types of debts do not carry mandatory repayment deadlines, unlike funds raised through capital markets, which come with clear repayment schedules.

On a brighter note, the CAA’s latest report reveals that Cameroon successfully exceeded its goals for repaying external debt. In 2024, the total external debt service amounted to CFA 942.6 billion, surpassing the CFA 825 billion target set in the revised national budget. External debt repayment is subject to strict deadlines, including both principal and interest payments, as per the government’s contractual commitments.

While the country’s efforts to meet its financial obligations remain a challenge, the progress made in managing external debt provides a more positive outlook for Cameroon’s fiscal health moving forward.

Source: Business in Cameroon