Yaoundé: 13 foreign nationals freed from human traffickers, 3 arrested

The national gendarmerie dismantled a human trafficking network in Yaoundé on Tuesday, March 19, 2025, rescuing 13 young people from Madagascar and the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).

The victims were held captive in a private residence in the Nkomo neighborhood, Yaoundé’s fourth district. Three suspects were arrested during the operation.

According to state media CRTV, the traffickers lured victims to Cameroon with attractive job offers promising lucrative earnings circulated on social media. Seven Malagasy nationals and six Congolese fell victim to the scheme.

Upon arrival in Yaoundé, the victims were taken to a house in Nkomo, instead of attending job interviews. Some victims had been held in inhumane conditions since October 2024.

“They were captured by these criminals and forced to ask their families to send money. The girls were likely intended for sexual exploitation,” said Lieutenant-Colonel Georges Parfait Nana, head of the national gendarmerie’s operational command post.

One victim contacted a compatriot in Madagascar, who alerted a friend in Cameroon, prompting authorities to act. “Through our investigation, we were able to identify the house. Even the closest neighbors were unaware that such activities were taking place,” Nana said.

Nana said six other Malagasy women were scheduled to fly to Cameroon on March 24, requiring immediate intervention.

The rescued victims were taken to a military medical center for care. The three suspects were detained at the State Secretariat for Defense (SED) and will be brought before judicial authorities.

In November 2024, police dismantled a human trafficking network in the Adamawa region, targeting unemployed Cameroonians for overseas exploitation. In June 2022, three individuals were arrested in Cameroon for trafficking 23 Chadian girls to the Middle East as part of Interpol’s Operation Weka II. These cases highlight the exploitation of vulnerable individuals seeking security and stability.

Source: Sbbc