The Holy Father to make first public appearance since illness

Pope Francis will make his first public appearance in five weeks on Sunday, where he will give his blessing and greet a crowd from Rome’s Gemelli hospital, the Vatican have said.

The 88-year-old has been recovering from double pneumonia.

He has only been seen by the public once since he was admitted to hospital on 14 February, in a photograph released by the Vatican last week, which showed him praying in a hospital chapel.

The Vatican said on Friday that the Pope’s condition is improving, but one official said he may have to “relearn to speak” following his prolonged use of high-flow oxygen therapy.

“The pope is doing very well, but high-flow oxygen dries everything out. He needs to relearn how to speak, but his overall physical condition is as it was before,” Cardinal Victor Fernandez said on Friday, Reuters reported.

The Vatican added that the pope’s condition was stable, with some improvements in breathing and mobility.

It confirmed he no longer uses mechanical ventilation for breathing at night, but was instead receiving oxygen via a small tube under his nose. During the day, he is using less high-flow oxygen.

Doctors have not given any indication regarding his discharge from hospital, the Vatican said.

Earlier this month, an audio recording of Pope Francis speaking in his native Spanish was played in St Peter’s Square in Vatican City.

His voice was breathless as he thanked the Catholic faithful for their prayers.

The Cardinal, who is head of the Vatican’s doctrinal office, dismissed speculation that the pontiff would follow his predecessor Benedict XVI and resign the papacy.

When asked if he thought the pope could be discharged in time for Easter which falls on 20 April, the Cardinal said he did not know.

Pope Francis has spent nearly 12 years as leader of the Roman Catholic Church.

He has suffered a number of health issues throughout his life, including having part of one of his lungs removed at age 21, making him more prone to infections.

