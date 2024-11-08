Biya opens Consulate in Guangzhou

President Paul Biya issued a decree establishing a Cameroonian general consulate general in Guangzhou, People’s Republic of China. This new consulate will operate under the authority of the Cameroonian embassy in Beijing and is strategically located in Guangdong’s primary city. It will also serve the provinces of Hunan, Jiangxi, and Fujian.

For Cameroonians living in Guangzhou, the opening of this consulate represents the culmination of a process that began in 2014. Pascal Dieu Seul Assala, a Cameroonian resident of the city since 2010, articulated the significance of this development to SBBC. Assala stated that a general consulate in Guangzhou had become essential due to the increasing number of Cameroonians in Guangdong province. “It was clear that the community’s growth and activity would make it the largest Cameroonian community in China,” he emphasized. Most Cameroonians in Guangzhou, who are there for work or study, are organized under the Community of Cameroonians of Guangdong China (CCGC). As a board member of this group, Assala estimates the local Cameroonian population to be “close to 1,000, if not more.”

Among the benefits that the consulate will provide, Assala highlighted its potential to “significantly enhance relations between Cameroonians and the local government.” He also noted that one of the most immediate advantages will be savings in both time and money when obtaining official documents.

Currently, Cameroonians in Guangdong must travel to Beijing by plane or high-speed train to access consular services. “The minimum round-trip fare from Guangzhou to Beijing, by air or train, is 160,000 CFA francs. Traveling there for a passport or any other service costs both time and money. The consulate will resolve all of this,” explained another community member.

The establishment of this consulate follows President Paul Biya’s working visit to Beijing two months ago, during which he participated in the China-Africa summit.

Source: Sbbc