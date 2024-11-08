3 Boko Haram militants killed in Cameroon military offensive

At least three members of the Boko Haram terror group have been killed in Cameroon’s Far North region, security sources said Thursday.

They were killed in a military offensive against the terror group in the region’s Walassa locality Wednesday night, a senior military official in the region said.

“They (Boko Haram) tried to fight back when our troops attacked, but they were overcome. Several of them escaped with wounds. Our forces will continue to secure the region and protect civilians against the terrorists,” the official, who asked not to be named, said.

Boko Haram has been operating in Cameroon’s Far North region since 2014.

Source: Xinhuanet