Minister Motaze sets November 15 deadline for 2024 budget commitments

Cameroon’s Ministry of Finance has announced that no new commitments on the 2024 state budget will be allowed after November 15, 2024. This instruction, detailed in a letter from Finance Minister Louis Paul Motazé, is directed at all officials involved in managing the country’s budget. Moreover, December 31, 2024, will be the final day for issuing payment orders under the 2024 budget.

According to public finance experts, a budget commitment is the first step in authorizing a state payment, typically taking the form of a purchase order or a contract. Once a commitment is made, an administrative payment order is issued, directing the public accountant to release funds for that expense.

This means that starting November 15, no official will be authorized to sign new purchase orders or service contracts funded by the 2024 state budget. Likewise, no new payment orders will be issued after December 31, marking the final deadline for settling any outstanding expenses under this year’s budget.

Source: Business in Cameroon