Biya, Obiang Jr discuss bilateral ties

President Paul Biya and Vice President of Equatorial Guinea Teodoro Nguema Obiang Mangue met on Wednesday to discuss strengthening bilateral ties, the Cameroonian presidency said in a statement.

“Our talks focused on enhancing the strong, friendly connections shared by our peoples,” Biya said on social media.

After the meeting, Obiang Mangue met with reporters, where he highlighted “the legendary hospitality of the Cameroonian people” and encouraged Cameroonian entrepreneurs to explore investment opportunities in his country, said the statement.

Obiang Mangue arrived in Cameroon on Tuesday.

