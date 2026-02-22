Biya authorizes up to CFA1, 650 billion in domestic and external borrowing

Cameroon has begun outlining how it plans to finance its 2026 budget, with a strong focus on capital markets. On February 19 in Douala, Finance Minister Louis Paul Motazé presented the state’s 2026 financing program to investors. The session aimed to attract participation in upcoming fundraising operations intended to supplement budget resources.

The event followed thematic discussions led by the Directorate General of the Treasury under the theme “Diversification of funding sources and sustainable management of public debt.” The discussions were designed to clarify the government’s borrowing strategy and reassure investors about its approach to debt sustainability.

The framework for accessing markets has already been set. In a presidential decree signed on January 21, 2026, President Paul Biya authorized the finance minister to raise up to CFA1,650 billion on domestic and international capital markets.

According to the decree, the funds will be used to finance development projects and to settle outstanding payment arrears, known as restes-à-payer (RAP). These arrears refer to invoices pending payment by the Treasury for several months and represent a liquidity constraint for suppliers working with the state.

The presentation in Douala forms part of the government’s broader effort to structure its borrowing early in the fiscal year and position itself with investors ahead of new issuances.

Source: Sbbc