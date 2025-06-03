Bikutsi: Renowned singer Saint Désir Atango who-raped-and-impregnated his daughter in police drag-net

A famous Bikutsi singer Saint Désir Atango was arrested today in Mfou a town in the Centre region about 30 km from Yaoundé for raping his daughters, one of whom he impregnated.

In public, Saint Désir Atango was an award-winning Bikutsi music singer but at home, he was a depraved tyrant who lorded over his daughters like the leader of a sex cult, keeping his girls from going to school and having sex with them, officials of the Méfou-et-Afamba Division have said.

Saint Désir Atango admitted having sexual relations with his two daughters and even made a son with his first daughter.

Cameroon Concord News gathered that his authority over his daughters was so great that the mother of his children did nothing to stop the abuse, even though she knew he had fathered a child with his oldest daughter.

Our Yaoundé city reporter Rita Akana said the story that is almost totally unbelievable has placed Saint Désir Atango in the spotlight since last week, notably for a dark story of incest with his children.

By Soter Tarh Agbaw-Ebai with files from Rita Akana