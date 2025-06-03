Allowing Biya to run in October is like spitting on the graves of Anglophones killed by BIR soldiers

The CPDM Central Committee’s anticipated decision to announce Biya as its candidate for the October presidential election is like spitting on 7000 graves in Southern Cameroons, our senior political man Soter Tarh Agbaw-Ebai has said.

Soter Agbaw-Ebai told a German radio host during his recent trip to Mulheim in the Nordrhein Westphalia region of Germany that any decision by the ruling CPDM party allowing the 92-year old Biya to seek another term is making a mockery of the more than 7000 Southern Cameroonians that troops from the Rapid Intervention Battalion (BIR) have killed in Anglophone Cameroon since 2016.”

Mr Soter Agbaw-Ebai stated that “it will be a complete mockery and it will be like spitting on 7000 graves, extending Biya’s mandate.”

Soter Agbaw-Ebai (53) was a teenager in 1982 when President Paul Biya took over from the late Ahmadou Ahidjo.

“Biya has been a political disaster that has been around since November 6, 1982” he noted.

“As a victim of bad governance imposed on Cameroonians by the failed regime, I believe that it is time for a young soldier to kick Biya and his corrupt gang out,” Mr Agbaw-Ebai said.

“The fact that elections are in October and Biya has still not come out to say he will be running speaks volumes in relation to his bill of heath” Agbaw-Ebai furthered.

The genocide currently going on in Southern Cameroons has had a terrible and enduring effect on the entire English speaking community, Mr Agbaw-Ebai noted.

“Prime Minister Dion Ngute’s recent visit to the South West was simply trying to whitewash and romanticize the difficult situation for the younger generation who should be more than ready this time around to chase Biya and his men out of the so-called Unity Palace” Agbaw-Ebai concluded.

By Chi Prudence Asong