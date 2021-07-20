Ambazonia: The 88-year-old paedophile has made it harder for bare necessities to enter Southern Cameroons

The Vice President of the Southern Cameroons Interim Government Dabney Yerima says all fellow Ambazonian restoration groups do not rule out using any option to force the Biya French Cameroun regime to end its war and occupation of the Southern Cameroons homeland.

VP Dabney Yerima made the remarks on Monday, addressing Yaoundé’s refusal to enable the Federal Republic of Ambazonia to move ahead with reconstruction and development as Africa’s newest nation.

Thousands of Southern Cameroonians, including scores of children and dozens of women have been killed since the war started four years ago. A report recent sent to the European Union by the Cameroon Concord News Group put the damage on infrastructure at about $800 million.

“Southern Cameroonians in Ground 1, Ghana and in the West will never wait for long. The occupying regime is on its way out” Yerima said

The Southern Cameroons Interim Government and its affiliated groups have been defending the Ambazonia homeland in the face of incessant French Cameroun aggression.

Yerima warned that the enemy regime in French Cameroun continued procrastination in withdrawing its troops and acting on calls for a ceasefire would lead to a shameful collapse of the Francophone dictator in Yaoundé.

The 88-year-old French Cameroun paedophile has made it harder for bare necessities to enter Southern Cameroons and has also held up aid offered by international agencies.

By Chi Prudence Asong in London