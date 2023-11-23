Ambazonia Restoration Forces will emerge victorious against La Republique

The Vice President of the Ambazonia Interim Government Dabney Yerima says he is confident that Southern Cameroons Restoration Forces will emerge victorious in their journey to Buea and that the French Cameroun regime even after Biya will suffer a decisive defeat.

Dabney Yerima made the remarks in a meeting with members of the Southern Cameroons Department of Foreign Affairs in Den Hague on Tuesday, during which they discussed the latest Ambazonia attack deep inside French Cameroun’s West region.

Yerima hailed the resistance of people in Ground Zero and hinted that support will soon resume from the Southern Cameroons diaspora to Amba fighters in various fronts.

Professor Carlson Anyangwe, for his part, outlined diplomatic efforts and consultations over recent months about possible ways to help Southern Cameroons women and children in the Federal Republic of Nigeria and in the rural areas of the Ambazonian homeland.

Anyangwe said nothing has come out of the Canadian peace initiative and no agreement has been reached between the Francophone government in Yaoundé and the Ambazonia Interim Government leaders in the Maximum Security Prison in Kondengui.

The Den Hague meeting also focused on possible future events in French Cameroun amid speculation that the 90-year-old dictator is on his way out.

By Chi Prudence Asong