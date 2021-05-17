Amba fighters kill around 600 Cameroon soldiers in North West between January and April 2021

Ambazonia Restoration Forces killed around 600 Cameroon government soldiers in several attacks on army bases and check points in the North West region, security sources hinted Cameroon Intelligence Report on Sunday.

An elderly Roman Catholic cleric in Bamenda who confirmed the toll added that the soldiers were all buried in a mass grave in a secret location in Bamenda and their respective families have still not been informed of their demise.

The January-April Cameroon military casualty remains the highest since Minister Paul Atanga Nji told state radio and television that the 88-year-old President Biya had won the war against Southern Cameroons separatist fighters.

Ambazonian fighters reportedly staged many of the attacks on the Bamenda-Bali Highway and also on the trunk B road leading to Mbengui.

Many Cameroon government army soldiers are missing, our sources said. A man of God hired by the army to perform last religious rituals for the slain soldiers said more troops were killed on the Bamenda-Santa main road.

We understand most of the rural areas in Southern Cameroons are still under the control of the Southern Cameroons Self Defense Forces loyal to the Ambazonia Interim Government of Vice President Dabney Yerima.

Four security sources revealed to CIR that the January-April death toll was not final.

By Fon Lawrence in Bamenda






