Anti-government demonstrators gathered in Albania’s capital for the 17th consecutive day on Tuesday, protesting a planned tourism development project linked to Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner, the daughter and son-in-law of US President Donald Trump.

A large crowd assembled in Tirana’s Skanderbeg Square, chanting “Albania is not for sale” in opposition to the proposed sale of a beach in the Zvernec area of southwestern Vlora County. The project is reportedly valued at approximately $4 billion.

Over the ensuing years, the couple’s trip evolved into plans to build a luxury resort along a stretch of Albanian coastline directly across from the island. Albania’s government has given the project preliminary approval, prompting daily protests outside Prime Minister Edi Rama’s office in the capital Tirana.

Carrying banners and Albanian flags, protesters marched to the Prime Minister’s Office on Martyrs of the Nation Boulevard, where they gathered outside the government building and chanted slogans demanding the resignation of Prime Minister Edi Rama.

“Edi Rama, you traitor, resign as soon as possible!” protesters shouted.

Now in its third week, the protest movement has shown no signs of losing momentum, with organizers vowing to continue demonstrations until their demands are met.

Protesters describe the rallies as a response to the country’s political and economic conditions.

According to Albanian media reports, the country’s Special Prosecution Office has launched an investigation into the project.

Albania’s government has faced repeated allegations of corruption and lack of transparency over its handling of large-scale development projects.

Critics have exposed a recurring pattern: companies granted strategic investor status reportedly sell their quotas to other structures for symbolic amounts, raising serious questions about true ownership and the integrity of the process.

This has fueled public outrage over the exploitation of public land and the destruction of national heritage and the environment.

This is not the first time Albania’s government has hosted a controversial and dangerous arrangement.

In 2013, at the request of the US, Albania accepted approximately 3,000 members of the anti-Iran Mujahedin Khalq Organization (MKO)—a terrorist group with a blood-soaked history matching the brutality of Daesh—who relocated from Iraq and established a compound known as Ashraf-3 near Manzë.

For Iran, the presence of a terrorist cult operating from Albanian territory was a direct challenge to its security. The MKO’s establishment in Albania poisoned bilateral relations between Tirana and Tehran.

In September 2022, Albania severed diplomatic ties with Iran following cyberattacks attributed to Tehran — a direct consequence of hosting the terrorist organization on its soil — though Iran has denied the allegations.

Source: Press TV