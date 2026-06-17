Yaoundé: British High Commissioner calls for stronger business ties

The British High Commissioner to Cameroon, H.E. Matt Woods, has called for stronger business partnerships, increased trade engagement and job creation initiatives between the United Kingdom and Cameroon. The abritish diplomat made the call following talks with the Speaker of the National Assembly, the Rt. Hon. Théodore Datouo, in Yaounde.

Speaking to reporters shortly after an audience with the Speaker on Monday, June 15, the UK envoy said discussions centred on ways to deepen bilateral relations and ensure that cooperation between the two countries delivers tangible economic benefits through investment, enterprise partnerships and employment opportunities.

The meeting comes during the week of the PROMOTE trade fair in Yaounde, where British companies are showcasing their activities and exploring opportunities for collaboration with Cameroonian businesses.

According to Matt Woods, both sides agreed that while the historical ties between Cameroon and the United Kingdom remain important, greater emphasis should now be placed on developing practical partnerships capable of generating growth and jobs.

“We covered a lot of ground and I think that we had quite a coincidence of views about not only the historic and symbolic nature of the bilateral relationship. It is really important to make sure that we are talking about today and how we can advance and deepen that relationship and create jobs and growth in both of our countries,” H.E. Matt Woods said.

The audience provided an opportunity for both parties to examine avenues for strengthening cooperation through people-to-people exchanges, parliamentary engagement and expanded commercial relations. Discussions also focused on creating more partnerships between British and Cameroonian companies, a move that could support investment flows, knowledge transfer and business development between the two countries.

The envoy highlighted the significance of the PROMOTE fair as a platform for economic engagement, encouraging visitors to explore the UK pavilion and learn more about British participation in Cameroon’s business landscape.

Beyond trade and investment, climate and environmental cooperation also featured prominently in the discussions. The United Kingdom and Cameroon examined ways to work together on protecting the Congo Basin forest while supporting economic activities that can provide sustainable livelihoods for communities living in and around forest zones.

The issue carries economic significance for Cameroon and the wider Central African region, where agriculture, forestry and environmental conservation remain closely linked to employment and rural incomes.

“We absolutely agreed that what we need to do together is to make sure that people that live in and around the forest areas have alternatives to cutting down those forests and that we can find ways of creating jobs, agricultural transformation and so on which benefit not only Cameroon but also the region, Sub-Saharan Africa and the world,” Woods stated.

The British diplomat said parliamentary diplomacy was another area discussed during the audience. He noted the existence of a friendship group within Cameroon’s Parliament and indicated that both sides were interested in revitalising the framework to encourage stronger exchanges between lawmakers from the two countries.

According to Woods, expanding parliamentary cooperation could complement broader bilateral efforts by strengthening institutional links and supporting dialogue on shared priorities.

On his part, the House Speaker reaffirmed Parliament’s role in driving national development and welcomed stronger cooperation with the United Kingdom. He also encouraged increased British investment in key sectors, including infrastructure and finance.

Source: Business in Cameroon